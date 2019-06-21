trek to angkor wat - cambodia

Ready for a life-changing challenge? Then we need your strength and determination next March as we trek to the great temple complex of Angkor Wat in Cambodia and help raise vital funds to help make a short life a full life for children in Wales.

Trek to Angkor Wat

Challenge dates: 21 March to 29 March 2020

Lying in the heart of old Indochina, the small country of Cambodia is home to dazzling green rice paddies and jungles dotted with temples and ruins, villages of thatched stilted houses and small towns where Buddhist temples nestle amongst graceful French colonial buildings. Cambodia is the perfect destination for a trekking challenge.

Our bespoke challenge starts in Siem Reap, an ideal base from which to explore the ancient capital of the mighty Khmer Empire. We trek over the hills and through the valleys and dense forests of the surrounding area, ascending to the upper plain of Kulen Mountain. An incredible experience awaits you on this magical journey, one that you and the other trekkers will never forget.

This region is rich not only in history, but in beautiful landscapes and a rural way of life which has changed little for centuries. Our trek will be hot and dusty, but the famous smiles of this remarkably friendly country will carry us on to our finish point at Angkor Wat, one of the most renowned and impressive sights in South-East Asia. A temple complex, Angkor Wat provides the most amazing end to our epic adventure!

About the challenge

The nine day trip (with five days of trekking) will leave the UK on Saturday 21 March and return on Sunday 29 March 2020. Each participant will be required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £299.00 and raise a minimum of £3,500.00 in sponsorship or £1,512.00 if you choose to self-fund your trip. These funds will ensure we can continue to deliver a high standard of care to children in Wales who may die in childhood, helping them and their families to have lives together that are rich and full no matter how short they may be,.

You're guaranteed to make your own life-long memories from taking part in this challenge and will no doubt make life-long friends along the way. There will be a high level of team camaraderie throughout the challenge and together we will support each other to reach our goal. Whether you sign up as an individual, with your bestie, or alongside your work partner in crime, we'll provide lots of opportunities to meet other participants before the challenge with group training walks and get-togethers. We'll also provide you with direct fundraising support to help you reach your target!

Our 2017 Great Wall of China Trekking Champions!!

Challenge Itinerary

Day 1 – We depart the UK on our overnight flight to Siem Reap

Day 2 – We arrive in Siem Reap where we are met by our local guides and transfer to our hotel to freshen up. We are then free for the rest of the day to explore and enjoy the local culture with a welcome dinner at Madam Butterfly Restaurant in a beautiful wooden Khmer house.

Day 3 – After breakfast we trek from Siem Reap to Wat Preah Bat Bunthan. Distance trekked 17-20km with a total trekking time of 5-6 hours.

Day 4 – Trek from Wat Preah Bat Bunthan to Svay Leu. Distance trekked 16-20km with a total trekking time of 5-6 hours.

Day 5 – Trek from Svay Leu to Kulen Mountain. This is a challenging day of treking as we head for the top of Cambodia's sacred mountain. Distance trekked 19-23km with a total trekking time of 7-8 hours

Day 6 – Trek from Kulen Mountain to Tbang - Distance trekked 18-22km with a total trekking time of 7-8 hours.

Day 7 – Our final day of trekking from Tbang to Ankor Wat. We enjoy our final breakfast together in camp before setting off on the final 6km of our trek to our finishing line at Phnom Bok. From here we take tuk tuks in a colourful procession to Angkor Wat passing many temples and ruins on the way!

Day 8 – We have some free time to explore Siem Reap before transferring to the airport in time for our flight home.

Day 9 – We arrive back in the UK, say our final goodbyes as a group and make our onward journey home.

sponsorship

Option A - Minimum Sponsorship £3,500 - With this option you aim to raise 80% of the sponsorship £2,800 by 11 January 2020 and the remaining £700 by 10 May 2020

Option B - Self Fund £1,988 - With this option you're required to pay the challenge fee ten weeks prior to departure date and then aim to raise £1,512 in sponsorship.

additional costs

Registration Fee £299.00 (non refundable) - This is paid directly to Global Adventure Challenges who are responsible for organising and delivering the trip on behalf of Tŷ Hafan

Visa - The cost of the visa is £30.00 but please note that this could be subject to change. We have no control over what the Embassy of Cambodia choose to charge but do make every effort to advise our participants, at the earliest opportunity, of any price increases that we are made aware of.

Insurance - £63.00 - This can be bought through Global Adventure Challenges

Suggested spending money - £200.00 - £250.00

Estimated kit costs - £175.00 - £295.00 This will vary depending on what kit you already have, if you are planning on becoming a seasoned trekker you might want to invest in better quality kit. You can also hire kit rather than going to the expense of purchasing just let us know if you would like more information about this.

sound interesting?

We'll be holding an information evening here at the Hospice in the coming weeks. If you would like to come along to find out more about this exciting challenge then please click the below button to register your interest and we'll get in touch with you once the details are confirmed. In the meantime, please don't hesitate to contact James in the fundraising team on 029 2053 2284 or by emailing james.dhale@tyhafan.org

fundraising

If your committed to signing up and want to start fundraising right away then we recommend setting up your online giving page using JustGiving via the deeplink button below.

See how our Great Wall of China trekkers got on back in 2017!