Over the last year we have embarked on an ambitious but essential refurbishment project to make our hospice fit for the future. Through your support, you have helped us raise over 80% of our fundraising target and we have been able to refurbish a large part of the hospice already, including the bedrooms, family living room and new therapy room.

But there’s still more to do and that’s why we need your help today.

We’ve raised most of the money we need but are short by £170,000 and desperately need your support to get us over the finishing line. We now need to make those last few essential additions that will make Tŷ Hafan truly a hospice fit for the future.

This refurbishment is not just a ‘nice to have’ for Tŷ Hafan; it is vital to our service delivery. Children with life-limiting conditions are living longer because of the expert care available to them, so we need to keep pace with the changing world of healthcare and refurbish our equipment, facilities, and overall environment to meet increasingly complex demands.

We want our families to feel at home at Tŷ Hafan so they can make the most of the time they have together, knowing that their children are being well cared for by our wonderful Care team. Take a look at some of the finishing touches your support can help towards today

Be our hero from your armchair or in fresh air by setting up a birthday fundraiser on Facebook, hosting a gaming night or taking part in a running challenge. Click here for more ideas of how you can fundraise virtually for Tŷ Hafan.

We wouldn’t have come this far without you, so please help however you can in this final push. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.