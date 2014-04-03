ty hafan fit for future appeal

We urgently need your support to complete our essential refurbishment and make our hospice fit for the future. Help us over the finishing line.

Donate today

We urgently need your help to finish refurbishing our children's hospice. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of fundraising events, and we're at a critical stage in making the hospice comfortable for the many children and families that need us right now.

Over the last year we have embarked on an ambitious but essential refurbishment project to make our hospice fit for the future. Through your support, you have helped us raise over 80% of our fundraising target and we have been able to refurbish a large part of the hospice already, including the bedrooms, family living room and new therapy room.

But there’s still more to do and that’s why we need your help today.

We’ve raised most of the money we need but are short by £170,000 and desperately need your support to get us over the finishing line. We now need to make those last few essential additions that will make Tŷ Hafan truly a hospice fit for the future.

This refurbishment is not just a ‘nice to have’ for Tŷ Hafan; it is vital to our service delivery. Children with life-limiting conditions are living longer because of the expert care available to them, so we need to keep pace with the changing world of healthcare and refurbish our equipment, facilities, and overall environment to meet increasingly complex demands.

We want our families to feel at home at Tŷ Hafan so they can make the most of the time they have together, knowing that their children are being well cared for by our wonderful Care team. Take a look at some of the finishing touches your support can help towards today

Be our hero from your armchair or in fresh air by setting up a birthday fundraiser on Facebook, hosting a gaming night or taking part in a running challenge. Click here for more ideas of how you can fundraise virtually for Tŷ Hafan.

We wouldn’t have come this far without you, so please help however you can in this final push. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Measuring our progress!

Fundraising for our nurses at ty hafan

start fundraising today

Here is some further information about our appeal and how you can help

 
Toms story

Tom's Story

Tom first came to Tŷ Hafan back in 2003 when he was nine years old. He is still very much part of the Tŷ Hafan family and a proud member of the Squad, so he can’t wait for the Den to be completed.

Read Tom's Story Here
how your donation can help

Virtual Fundraising

Virtual fundraising is a great way to raise funds for Tŷ Hafan whilst the current lockdown and social distancing measures are in place in Wales and across the UK. Take a look at how you can support our appeal virtually.

See how you can help today
How your money helps

The finishing touches

There are still some finishing touches to the hospice that we need so that we can give the children of Wales a hospice fit for the future. Here is a list of items that with your help can get us over the finishing line.

The finishing touches

A donation from you today will help make a world of difference to children with life-limiting conditions and their families, both now and in the future.

 

Donate

 

 

*Please be aware that all donations received from this appeal will go towards our Fit For Future appeal and associated running costs of the hospice.